New leader for Georgia election board, but much remain same

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, right, walks to his office in the Capitol Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s State Elections Board got a new leader Wednesday. It was one of the first impacts of the state’s new election law.

An appointed member of the board replaced Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom the law removed from the board. Arguments about Georgia’s elections are far from over, with a local Republican Party official calling the board members “cavalier cowboys” after they voted unanimously to dismiss debunked fraud claims.

Also Wednesday, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr refused a request to investigate Raffensperger from fellow Republican and former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Much of the election board meeting continued as before, with Raffensperger’s staff setting the agenda, providing evidence and advising board members.