ATLANTA (AP) — A new member joined Georgia’s highest court this week. Verda Colvin was sworn in Thursday as a justice of the Georgia Supreme Court.

She was appointed earlier this month by Gov. Brian Kemp, who previously appointed her to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

She is the first African American woman to be named to either court by a Republican governor. On the high court, she fills the seat vacated by former Chief Justice Harold Melton, who retired July 1.