ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new year means new laws. While some laws go into effect July 1, others are pushed out and have an effective date of Jan. 1 after being signed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

The Mental Health Parity Act kicks off in 2023 and requires insurance companies to report on how they will provide care and access and track consumer complaints for denied coverage.

“I think the Georgia Mental Health parity – is the most significant legislation that goes into effect this calendar year. It should touch every community and make it easier for addiction recovery services and those who don’t have private insurance for a family member,” said Atlanta Political Expert Bill Crane

Funding rural healthcare also got the green light with a law that increases tax credits from $60 million to $75 million dollars.

“Similar to law enforcement, rural hospitals are having a hard time to recruit and retain talent,” said Crane.

The Less Crime Act will allow you to get tax credits if you donate to law enforcement foundations and will be capped at $20 million.

“Tax credit for Georgians to help police foundations to believe police athletic leagues of up to $5000,” Crane said.

The Inform Consumers Act will prevent criminals from selling goods stolen from retail stores online and require sellers to provide contact information for those who sell revenue for more than $20,000.

A new law also allows food trucks to only have one permit to sell across all counties in Georgia instead of multiple permits per county.

State lawmakers will reconvene at the Georgia State Capitol next Monday – Jan. 9 – to balance the 2023 budget over 40 legislative days with topics like casino gambling, runoff election rules and mental health likely to be up for discussion.