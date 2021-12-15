New Georgia Freedom Caucus seeks right turn in state policy

FILE – Georgia State Rep. Philip Singleton, R-Sharpsburg, speaks, to a legislative committee on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. Singleton and seven other lawmakers on Tuesday, Dec. 14 announced they were organizing a state-level Freedom Caucus to push for more conservative policy in the Georgia General Assembly, saying it would be modeled on the House Freedom Caucus in Congress. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A group of Georgia Republican lawmakers are launching a Freedom Caucus in the Georgia General Assembly.

They want to move outcomes to the political right even as the majority GOP legislature prepares for an election-year session that could be dominated by appeals to Republican primary voters. Eight Republicans introduced themselves as members of the first-ever state-level Freedom Caucus on Tuesday.

A national group promised the Georgia affiliate would be the first of many, with lawmakers from more than a dozen other states, gathered Tuesday in Atlanta to discuss forming their own state-level groups. Many members of the Georgia group are at odds with the current Republican legislative leadership.