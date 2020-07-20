New DPH partnership to process 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day, Kemp says

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health announced a new COVID-19 testing partnership with Mako Medical on Monday.

The partnership will provide testing supplies and services to process 10,000 SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests per day, the governor’s office said in a release. Mako Medical will provide test results within 48 hours, on average.

To boost testing capacity and improve turnaround times for #COVID19 testing, we are forming a new partnership to supply 10k more tests daily with an average of 48 hours to receive a result.



Read more: https://t.co/BKQqZ65jPK @GaDPH — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 20, 2020

“Georgia has dramatically expanded testing since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kemp said. “As demand for testing has soared across the country, many private labs have been unable to process tests quick enough to aid in contact tracing and mitigation efforts. With some Georgians waiting well over a week for their results, the status quo is unacceptable.”

Kemp said waiting a week or more for test results in Georgia is unacceptable.

“As we continue our efforts to combat COVID-19, expanded and streamlined testing is absolutely crucial,” said Kathleen Toomey, M.D, M.P.H., Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Our contract with Mako Medical will boost test processing capabilities and enable our army of contact tracers to respond quicker to newly identified cases.”

Mako Medical Chief Operating Officer Josh Arant said the company is “honored to assist the state of Georgia in the fight against COVID-19.”