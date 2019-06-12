New GA dove season hunting dates approved

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. via Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division

(WSAV) - The Board of Natural Resources approved the 2019-2020 migratory bird season hunting dates and regulations for the state of Georgia.

The changes include hunting dates and regulations for doves, a regulated migratory bird.

Dove season hunting dates are:

Sept. 7-30

Nov. 23-Dec. 1

Dec. 6-Jan. 31

"For years our dove hunters have expressed a desire to end the dove season later," said John Bowers, Chief of the Game Management Section of the Wildlife Resources Division. "The recent framework change allows us to provide dove hunting opportunity until January 31, and our dove season provides the maximum opportunity allowed."

