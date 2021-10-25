New delay for Georgia nuclear reactors as costs mount

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. is pushing back the startup date for its two new nuclear reactors near Augusta.

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. says it’s still redoing sloppy construction work and that contractors still aren’t meeting deadlines.

The third reactor at Plant Vogtle now isn’t projected to start generating electricity until between July and September of next year.

Previously the company said it would start in June at the latest.

The delay means more costs for a project already estimated to exceed $27.8 billion.

Southern said Thursday that it would release a new estimate of Vogtle’s costs next week.

The amount could be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.