New charge against Georgia sheriff added in new indictment

FILE – This undated photo provided by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department shows Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Georgia’s governor on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, appointed a panel to determine whether Hill, accused of violating the civil rights of several people in his custody, should be suspended pending the outcome of federal charges. (Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-area sheriff is facing an additional charge in a federal prosecution accusing him of violating the civil rights of people in his agency’s custody by ordering that they be strapped into a restraint chair without justification and as punishment.

A federal grand jury in April indicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, finding that he had violated the civil rights of four people at the jail.

The indictment says the men suffered pain and bodily injury when they were held for hours in a restraint chair even though they had complied with deputies and posed no threat.

A new indictment filed last Thursday adds an additional alleged victim.