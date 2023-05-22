ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new bill that makes the cost of insulin more affordable will save thousands of dollars for Georgians.

Today, Senator Raphael Warnock toured Southside Medical Center in Atlanta meeting with doctors, healthcare professionals and people with diabetes to highlight the rising costs of insulin.

New census data shows more than a million Georgians or about 12% are diabetic with 70,000 people being diagnosed every year.

“I think there is a reason why 20 states have capped the costs of insulin,” Warnock explained. “This is not a partisan issue but a human issue and it’s not only right thing to do but also the smart thing to do.”

That’s why Senator Raphael Warnock says lowering the cost of insulin will ultimately save taxpayer dollars.

“It would cost us too much not to do this,” Warnock said. “We have an assessment – would cost $629M over 10 years. We can afford that. We cannot afford not do it.”

Senator Raphael Warnock says the Inflation Reduction Act has capped the cost of insulin at $35/month for GA seniors but this new legislation would expand it to all Georgians. He says right now people around $500/month on insulin but this would cap it to $35 whether or not you have insurance.

Warnock stated, “We have to cover folks who have no insurance. There is a reason why Senator Kennedy of LA has joined me – 15% there have diabetes, 12% in GA.”

Senator Warnock says this new legislation would also minimize big pharma from making massive profits.

“I think what you are seeing with the cost of insulin going down is the importance of having both good public policy and private sector engagement,” Warnock explained.

New studies show that nearly a quarter of diabetic patients are under-using or skipping insulin doses because of rising prices and one out of every four dollars spent on healthcare is someone with diabetes.