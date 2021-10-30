New bicycle assembly facility coming to Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Effingham County will soon have a new bicycle assembly facility bringing along 60 new jobs. Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that Cannondale will continue its multi-year investment in the community.

“Cannondale’s decision to double their footprint in the Peach State is a testament to our top-notch workforce training programs and to our unmatched logistics network, supported by our ports,” Kemp says.

The new assembly facility is part of a multi-year expansion plan and in addition to its already existing distribution center in the county, according to Kemp.

“The opening of the facility in Georgia is another step toward our mission of making cycling a part of everyone’s life,” said Peter Woods, CEO and President of Dorel Sports, Cannondale’s parent company.

The company is also aiming to open its 1.1 million square foot facility in Rincon in the second half of 2022.

“We are thrilled to see Cannondale expanding their presence and capabilities in Effingham County,” says Chairman of the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority, Troy Smith. “We have enjoyed working with the Cannondale team over the past year as they opened their new distribution facility here, and we look forward to continuing to support them as they add new manufacturing jobs to our community.”