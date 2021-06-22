Nestle unit to open second meal hub in Georgia, hiring 665

ELLENWOOD, Ga. (AP) — A meal delivery service owned by Swiss food giant Nestle is opening a second distribution center in suburban Atlanta, investing another $52 million and hiring another 665 workers.

Freshly announced the Clayton County project Tuesday, four months after it announced a $3.2 million center in Austell projected to employ 250 people.

The subscription service delivers precooked meals that customers can quickly reheat and eat. Freshly has been expanding rapidly since Nestle acquired it last year, giving it the financial backing for growth.

The company says Tuesday’s announcement was prompted by increasing customer demand.

