Museums form World War II Heritage Trail across Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A group of museums and historic sites are working together to promote a Georgia World War II Heritage Trail with stops across the state.

The trail officially launched Tuesday and ties together 10 sites connected to Georgia’s history during the war.

They include the Currahee Military Museum in Toccoa, where the Army trained its first paratroopers, and the National Infantry Museum at Fort Benning outside Columbus.

On the coast there’s the St. Mary’s Submarine Museum near Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base.

South Georgia has the World War II Flight Training Museum in Douglas, where Army pilots trained at South Georgia College.