COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering after being shot Saturday following a police chase. According to officials with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy is in stable condition.

MCSO officials said the incident began at around 3:24 p.m., when the Columbus Police Department was pursuing a stolen vehicle, with the pursuit later being terminated.

According to officials, at this point, in the area of Andrews Road and East Central Street, the stolen vehicle hit a Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Officials said the sergeant was not involved in the initial pursuit.

After the MCSO vehicle was struck by the stolen vehicle, its occupants jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire on the MCSO Sergeant, resulting in him being hit being the gunfire.

Officials said, at this point, the Sergeant returned fire and struck multiple occupants of the vehicle.

According to officials, both the Sergeant and one of the occupants who was struck by gunfire, were transported to the hospital for emergency medical treatment. Both are currently in stable condition.

In addition to the occupant who was struck by gunfire, two other were apprehended by Columbus Police.

Sheriff Greg Countryman praised the bravery of the sergeant who was shot and said he performed his duties to secure the safety and well-being of the Citizens of Muscogee County.

“This is an absolute tragedy. It is one of the worst situations for any Deputy, their family, or their co-workers, to endure. I ask the residents of Muscogee County to stand with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, as we give our love, prayers, and support to our Sergeant and his family.”

Countryman promised to bring all involved in the incident to justice.

“The manhunt for any and all individuals that are determined to have been involved in this heinous act against our Sergeant will continue, until every last one of them is captured and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Regardless of where you run or hide, we will hunt you down and bring you to justice.”

The incident is under investigation by Georgia Bureau of investigation.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who might have information about this incident to report it using its tip line at 706-225-4285.