Multiple people injured after school bus overturns in Columbia Co.

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County, Georgia school bus overturned Thursday afternoon on Columbia Road at Bartram trail.

The bus was travelling eastbound with a driver, an aide, and two special needs juveniles who were in wheelchairs fastened down to the bus. Following the bus there was a silver Honda Odyssey occupied by a driver and a juvenile. Traveling westbound, there was a black Nissan Sentra with a juvenile driver who crossed left of center and hit the left rear axles of the bus.

The impact caused the bus to roll onto it’s left side and exit the roadway into the ditch on the south shoulder. The Nissan then began to spin from the impact and hit the front of the Honda that was traveling behind the bus. The Nissan then exited the south shoulder and stopped in the ditch.

All parties involved suffered minor injuries. The driver and the two juveniles from the bus were taken to Augusta University Medical Center for evaluations. The other’s involved refused treatment.