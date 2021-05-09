Multiple people hurt in boat explosion on Lake Lanier

Georgia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image provided by Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say multiple people were hurt, some seriously, when a boat exploded on Lake Lanier.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Mark McKinnon told WXIA-TV that game wardens responded around 2:45 p.m. Sunday to the Margaritaville gas dock after getting reports that a boat exploded while fueling up.

Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zachary Bracket said a 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, while a 39-year-old woman was taken to Grady by ambulance.

He said three other people refused to be taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories