Multiple people hurt in boat explosion on Lake Lanier

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say multiple people were hurt, some seriously, when a boat exploded on Lake Lanier.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Mark McKinnon told WXIA-TV that game wardens responded around 2:45 p.m. Sunday to the Margaritaville gas dock after getting reports that a boat exploded while fueling up.

Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zachary Bracket said a 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, while a 39-year-old woman was taken to Grady by ambulance.

He said three other people refused to be taken to a hospital.