AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, March 9, at 04:22 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3300 Block of Middleton Place, near Meadowbrook Drive, in reference to a kidnapping.

Upon arrival they learned that a man took his two children from their mother at gunpoint.

The children’s father, Jorge Gonzalez-Ortiz, forcefully entered the home along with his mother, Maria Lorenzo, and his new girlfriend, Barbara Avila. The three then fled the residence with the children.

Jorge Gonzalez-Ortiz

Maria Lorenzo

Barbara Avila

During the investigation, deputies were able to locate the two children at a residence on the 2000 Block of Virginia Ave, off Peach Orchard Road, safe and in good condition at 6:46 a.m Wednesday.

Deputies arrested Barbara Avila and Maria Lorenzo who were also at the home.

A short time later, Deputies were able to locate and arrest Gonzalez-Ortiz while driving

his silver Honda Civic at the intersection of Stevens Creek Rd and Washington Rd.

A search warrant was executed on the vehicle he was driving, it uncovered a large amount of drugs, money and a handgun.

There were 82.2 ounces (2.325 kilos) of cocaine, 16.5 ounces of marijuana, 18.9 ounces of methamphetamine, 8.6 ounces of heroin and $13,080 in cash.

Jorge Gonzalez-Ortiz, Barbara Avila and Maria Lorenzo are being charged with (5) felony counts

of Home Invasion, (2) counts of Kidnapping of a Minor, Kidnapping of an Adult and Aggravated

Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Jorge Gonzalez-Ortiz has also been charged with (3) counts of Drug Trafficking (cocaine,

methamphetamine and heroin) and (1) count of Possession of Marijuana with intent to

distribute.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges are possible.