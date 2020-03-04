Multiple fatalities in Oconee County plane crash

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – A plane crash claims multiple lives in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports of a plane crash in a wooded area off of Elder road Tuesday afternoon.

At the scene, crews discovered a small aircraft fully involved in flames.

The Sheriff’s Office believes three people were killed.

Investigators say the debri field is over half a mile wide.

The crash victims have not been identified. Investigators will transport the bodies to the Atlanta GBI crime lab for autopsies and identifying.

A cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The FAA and NTSB continue to investigate.

