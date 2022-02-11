Mother of killer sentenced for concealing death in murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The mother of a murderer is facing charges herself.

Virginia Wolfe Reynolds, the mother of Blaeke Wolfe, plead guilty Thursday morning to concealing a death.

The father of the victim, Drew Cato, was also in court.

Andy Cato tells WJBF News that Reynolds was sentenced to ten years probation, a $10,000 fine and home confinement from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

She must also work 40 hours a week.

Cato says the sentence gives his family closure and allows him to begin working on forgiveness.

Blaeke Wolfe is serving life in prison for killing Andrew Cato in 2018.

The two shared a child together.

Devin Stringfield is also serving a life sentence in this case.