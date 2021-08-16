More than 30 cars jump track as train derails in Georgia

OCONEE, Ga. (AP) — A Norfolk Southern Railway train derailed early Monday in middle Georgia, leaving a jumble of freight cars blocking a roadway but no reported injuries.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says a westbound train derailed and more than 30 cars jumped the track in Oconee.

The train was traveling to Macon from Columbia, South Carolina. The cars blocked a railroad crossing. The town has at least one other railroad crossing.

Cochran says railway crews were working “aggressively” to clear the road crossing and reopen the railroad by Tuesday.