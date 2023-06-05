ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new report shows Georgia added more than 4,000 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities in April. Georgia’s unemployment rate sits at 3.1% – and has reached record low levels for the last 9 months and is lower than the national unemployment average which sits at 3.4%.

The state’s labor commissioner says he’s focusing on agriculture and electric vehicle manufacturing – two key industries thriving in the Peach State.

“Thousands of jobs are moving here, especially with the EV capital of the world and definitely in the U.S.”, said State Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson.

With electric vehicle expansion, the commissioner says Georgia will need to bolster its infrastructure with charging stations and service centers as cars roll out.

“Certainly construction is underway to Hyundai, SK Battery and Rivian and construction and engineering jobs that are coming and once the plants are up and going you will have the manufacturing,” Thompson said.

The labor commissioner state lawmakers will have to provide new tax incentives as Georgia moves to expand electric vehicle production.

“The one thing that has lagged is our tourism,” Thompson explained. “That’s come back very strongly but we have to make sure we have the people to serve the people that serve our state. We have to figure how will we figure out that fill the force with tourism, manufacturing and across the lines.”

But for jobs, he says Georgia has to have affordable housing and expand rural internet to continue driving in new businesses and employees.

Another priority the labor commissioner says is focusing on inmates transitioning back to society with tens of thousands who are incarcerated and released each year.