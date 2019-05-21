More celebrities to join boycott over Georgia's abortion ban Video

ATLANTA, Ga. - Nearly two months after the abortion ban passed in Georgia's legislature, the controversy around the bill continues to grow.

At the recent state GOP convention in Savannah, Governor Brian Kemp said, "We value and protect innocent life - even though that makes C-list celebrities squawk."

C-list? More like A-list upping the ante with Jason Bateman who is currently filming Ozark for Netflix and a major show for HBO saying if the bill makes it through the court, he won't work here. Even "Opie" chiming in--Ron Howard calling it an attack on women.

While others, like for governor candidate Stacey Abrams, asking celebrities to not boycott a state of hardworking men and women of the film industry and instead asking they join the fight.

Four major female political candidates for president already have--Klobuchar, Harris, Warren and Gillibrand all speaking out against the abortion ban.

The heat only turning up with the temperatures in June when many big names vying for the presidential nod are expected in Atlanta.

Georgia's bill bans abortion at 6 weeks before most women know they're pregnant. Last week Alabama enacted a ban from conception with no exceptions for rape or incest.

