More CARES Act funding headed to Georgia nursing homes

Southern Pines nursing home resident Shirley Campbell visits with her daughter, Margie Price, and son-in-law, Ken, through a glass door in Warner Robins, Ga., on Friday, June 26, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp says $113 million in CARES Act funding is heading to nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Georgia.

“To protect the lives of these vulnerable Georgians against COVID-19, we have spared no expense,” Kemp stated.

This includes $78 million in additional funding for COVID-19 testing for staff.

According to Kemp’s office, $35 million is being committed to increasing staffing on top of the $36 million that’s been provided since April.

“As Georgia continues to see cases, current hospitalizations, deaths, and test positivity rates all decline, we must remain vigilant,” the governor said. “This funding will prioritize the health, safety, and quality of life of our state’s most vulnerable citizens, and allow our state to continue moving in the right direction in our fight against COVID-19.”

Georgians who are elderly or medically fragile are still ordered to shelter in place but Kemp’s latest order gave the green light on in-person visits at these facilities.

Still, there are recommendations in place by the Georgia Department of Public Health to reopen in distinct phases.