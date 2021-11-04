Moore waits to see who she’ll face in Atlanta mayor runoff

Felicia Moore, Atlanta City Council president and mayoral candidate, talks with journalists at her election night party Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

ATLANTA (AP) — With a commanding lead in the first round of voting, Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore is well positioned in the race to be mayor of Georgia’s capital city.

But it still wasn’t clear Wednesday who she’ll face in a runoff.

While Moore won about 40% of the vote Tuesday in the nonpartisan race, she didn’t crack the 50% threshold needed to avoid a Nov. 30 runoff.

City Council member Andre Dickens held a very narrow lead over former Mayor Kasim Reed, with the race still too close to call.

Dickens had trailed Moore and Reed in the polls but gained momentum after he was endorsed by former Mayor Shirley Franklin.