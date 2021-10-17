Months after pregnant mom stabbed, baby home from hospital

ATLANTA (AP) — Months after his pregnant mother was stabbed, a baby born by emergency Cesarean section is out of the hospital. Valerie Kasper posted the news Thursday on her GoFundMe page.

She was stabbed in the back on June 5 while walking with her 3-year-old son on a suburban Atlanta trail. A 30-year-old homeless man is being held without bond on charges including aggravated assault.

Kasper wrote that Theodore Jude came home Oct. 8, and it was sweet to see 3-year-old Benjamin meet his baby brother.

The baby was treated in Children’s Hospital of Atlanta at Egleston’s newborn intensive care unit, and still needs a lot of medical care.