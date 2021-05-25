Months after Georgia man shot by officers, family wants info

ATLANTA (AP) — More than five months after a man was shot to death in an apartment outside Atlanta by officers serving a warrant targeting someone else, his family wants to know what happened.

Zack Greenamyre, an attorney for the family, said 49-year-old Johnny Bolton was lying on a couch in the living room of the apartment in Smyrna where he lived when officers serving a no-knock warrant burst through the door early on Dec. 17.

Greenamyre said Bolton stood up in reaction to the noise, was shot at least twice and died.

The Cobb County district attorney’s office says it’s still investigating the shooting and plans to present the case to a grand jury.