Mom of man slain in home robbery arrested on drug charges

Autumn Lynn Tillery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A woman whose son was fatally shot during a home invasion has been arrested after officers found more than $1 million worth of drugs in the home.

Autumn Lynn Tillery was arrested Monday on multiple felony drug charges.

Tillery’s son, 21-year-old Cross Henderson was fatally shot last month after several armed suspects stormed his mother’s Columbus home demanding drugs.

Investigators found methamphetamine, LSD, painkillers and multiple marijuana-based drugs at Tillery’s home.

The drugs’ estimated street value is over $1 million.

Six people were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Tillery is being held without bond.

