Missing Georgia man found dead in Ocmulgee River

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man was found dead in the Ocmulgee River, a day after he was reported missing.

News outlets report 61-year-old Bernard Gibson’s body was pulled from the river Tuesday afternoon. Gibson was last seen alive Monday morning and was reported missing by his wife.

Missing person alert issued before the discovery of Gibson’s body.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it’s unclear how long Gibson’s body was in the river. He says there isn’t an obvious sign of foul play but the investigation is its early stages.

A Facebook post from the Macon Water Authority says Gibson worked there for 23 years and was a “beloved and dependable customer service representative.”