Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen won evening wear preliminary

Orlando, Fl. (WRBL) — Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Megan Wright won the Evening Wear Competition on the second night of preliminaries of the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition in Orlando July 29.

Evening wear in the preliminaries accounted for 20% of the final score, according to a press release. Executive director of the Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization, Trina Pruitt, said Wright did so well in representing Georgia.

On the first night of preliminaries, Wright sang “Astonishing,” from the Broadway musical “Little Women.” This was the same performance that won her the talent portion at state-level competition in Columbus, Ga.

Her social impact initiative was “F.A.S.T.-First Aid,” which aimed to teach people basic emergency response skills, specifically, skills to stop bleeding in the event of trauma.

When the Columbus resident was asked about earning the job of Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen she said, “Honestly, I am surprised. One word to sum up this week is growth. My first year, I left with a non-finalist award. The next year, I left with second runner-up. And now I am leaving as the new Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen. So, just keep growing, keep learning, keep bettering yourself because you will eventually reach your goal.”

Wright, a Calhoun, Ga. resident and a recent graduate of Calhoun High School plans to attend Georgia Southern University in the fall where she will be an incoming freshman.

The finals for Miss America’s Outstanding Teen were two nights ago, Friday, July 30.