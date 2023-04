SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 Welcomes Kelsey Hollis—Miss Georgia 2022.

The Warner Robbins native was 4th runner-up in the recent Miss America Pageant.

WSAV shines a light on Hollis’s platform called Autism Acceptance: A Platform for Change. Hollis works to educate others on Autism and highlights the connection we all have with the diagnosis.