Miss Georgia 2021 en route to compete in 100th Miss America Scholarship Competition

ATLANTA (WRBL) — Miss Georgia 2021, Karson Pennington, is enroute to Connecticut to compete with 50 other candidates for the position of Miss America 2022.

This will be the 100th Miss America Scholarship Competition, this year the scholarship will total $100,000 instead of the traditional $50,000 in celebration of the milestone anniversary.

Pennington was crowned Miss Georgia 2021 in Columbus earlier this year, where her social impact initiative, “ROAR: Reach Out And Read,” was highlighted.

Since, she has worked on improving literacy throughout the state by reaching families through medical offices of pediatric doctors to teach parents to read aloud to their children.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization hosted a “Send Off to Miss America” luncheon to support Pennington as she goes on to represent the state.

Her competition schedule includes a personal interview on Friday, Dec. 10; On Stage Question & Social Impact Pitch & Red Carpet on Sunday, Dec. 12; and Talent on Monday, Dec. 13.

The final night of competition will be streamed only on NBC’s Peacock Thursday, Dec. 16 from 8-10:15 p.m.