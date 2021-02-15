Georgia sheriff receives reports of peace officer impersonator, releases sketch

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith says that his agency has received two reports of a man impersonating a peace officer.

According to a release, the first report came in on Feb. 2, 2021, and another on Feb. 10. The Sheriff’s Office release says that both reports came from female callers.

The Feb. 2 report came in around 11:30 a.m., according to the Sheriff. The caller reported a black Dodge Charger had blue and red lights flashing behind her on the dash and had pulled up behind her in a driveway on Whitehouse Parkway in Warm Springs, Ga.

A white male, between 5’7″ and 5’9″, described as having a “stocky build, short brown hair, clean shaven, wearing khaki pants and a grey t-shirt approached her vehicle” told the female driver that she had a problem with her vehicle registration.

According to the release, when the female driver told the man she had the correct paperwork, he told her he was giving a warning and left the scene, heading toward Warm Springs.

Just over a week later, on Feb. 10 around 6 p.m., another female reported a similar vehicle pulled her over with a dim blue light in the dash area of the car. She told law enforcement officers that she’d been pulled over on Woodbury Highway (Hwy 18/Ga. 109) about five miles east of Greenville, Ga.

The man who pulled her over was described as “approx. 5’6” to 5’8” in height, approx. 200 lbs., around 30 years of age, short brown hair, clean shaven, wearing a black or dark blue jacket with a shield style emblem embroidered on the chest of the jacket, a tan in color button down shirt and khaki pants.”

The man reportedly told the second female driver that she had some equipment violations with a trailer she was pulling, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Then he took her driver’s license and went to the back of the trailer, before returning her license and telling her he was giving a warning and to fix the issue.

suspect sketch

Sheriff Smith says after he returned her license and gave the warning, he drove toward Greenville.