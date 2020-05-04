Mercer University’s removal of civil rights mural criticized

MACON, Ga. (The Telegraph) — Mercer University is facing a backlash after the university’s president had a mural that included civil rights icon Rosa Parks and the school’s first black student removed.

University officials say the mural on the side of a building in Macon was a pop-up art project and was not intended to be permanent.

It was painted over on Tuesday.

But an associate professor who brought the artist behind the mural to Macon said neither she nor the artist, Joerael Numina, heard the term “pop up” in reference to it. Natalie J. Bourdon said people are baffled and angry by the decision.