McDonald’s hiring 1,000 team members across Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the world’s biggest fast-food chains is working to recruit nearly 1,000 employees for its Georgia restaurants.

From Feb. 3-16, over 170 McDonald’s restaurants will be accepting applications online.

Hiring managers say it is now easier than ever to apply for a job, thanks to Apply Thru and Google and Alexa. Simply say “Ok Google, talk to McDonald’s Apply Thru” or “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s”.

McDonald’s offers flexible hours, up to $3,000 in tuition assistance, an employee discount and advancement opportunities.

To apply, ask Google or Alexa, visit www.mcdonalds.com/careers or text “apply” to 36453.