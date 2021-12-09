Massive apartment fire in Augusta displaces fifteen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Members of the Augusta Fire Department (AFD) responded to a fire Wednesday night at the Azalea Park Apartments..

The call came in around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to AFD’s twitter page one building had flames shooting from the roof.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting 5 children that were affected by the fire: a 4 month old, a 2 year old, a 4 year old, and 2 teenagers.

If someone wants to assist the Red Cross in helping people affected by disaster, they can help in three ways:

Donate their time and become a volunteer so they can help us respond to home fires

Donate financially (and they can designate where they want the funds to go – such a local relief)

Donate blood to help those injured by home fires

Go to redcross.org to do all the above.

Around 10:30 p.m. last night, #Augusta #firefighters were sent to Azalea Park Apartment complex to the call of a building fire.



Firefighters found a fully involved fire coming from Building M.@WRDW_WAGT @WJBF @WFXGFOX54 @AUG_Chronicle pic.twitter.com/e7G6ECi6bq — Augusta Fire & EMA (@ARC_EMA) December 9, 2021