Massive apartment fire in Augusta displaces fifteen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Members of the Augusta Fire Department (AFD) responded to a fire Wednesday night at the Azalea Park Apartments..
The call came in around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to AFD’s twitter page one building had flames shooting from the roof.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
The Red Cross is assisting 5 children that were affected by the fire: a 4 month old, a 2 year old, a 4 year old, and 2 teenagers.
If someone wants to assist the Red Cross in helping people affected by disaster, they can help in three ways:
- Donate their time and become a volunteer so they can help us respond to home fires
- Donate financially (and they can designate where they want the funds to go – such a local relief)
- Donate blood to help those injured by home fires
Go to redcross.org to do all the above.