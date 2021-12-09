Massive apartment fire in Augusta displaces fifteen

Georgia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Members of the Augusta Fire Department (AFD) responded to a fire Wednesday night at the Azalea Park Apartments..

The call came in around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to AFD’s twitter page one building had flames shooting from the roof.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting 5 children that were affected by the fire: a 4 month old, a 2 year old, a 4 year old, and 2 teenagers.

If someone wants to assist the Red Cross in helping people affected by disaster, they can help in three ways:

  • Donate their time and become a volunteer so they can help us respond to home fires
  • Donate financially (and they can designate where they want the funds to go – such a local relief)
  • Donate blood to help those injured by home fires

Go to redcross.org to do all the above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories