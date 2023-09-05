SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia judge could decide if former U.S. President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff – Mark Meadows’ case will be tried in Georgia or in federal court.

The judge’s decision could set the precedence for Trump and all 19 defendants in the Georgia election case.

According to the Associated Press, Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of participating in an illegal scheme to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia and will not appear in court in Atlanta this week.

In a surprising twist, Meadows took the stand and testified in Atlanta –– requesting to move the election case to the federal level on “immunity grounds.”

Professor of Emory University, Andra Gillespie explained, “Mark Meadows had a hearing and argued he was acting as chief of staff as an agent of the national government and his case should be tried in federal court but it’s still a state case.”

Political experts say Meadows is pushing to move the case to federal court – because it would be a different jury pool that expands beyond Fulton County and be far less “Democratic.”

“So there is the strategy of having a pool of Republicans who may be more sympathetic to the defendants but there’s also the larger legal issues,” Gillespie said.

Just three weeks back, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis handed down an indictment to former President Donald Trump and 18 others. They are accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 elections in Georgia.

Last week, Trump pleaded not guilty – and his lawyers requested to keep his trial separate from the other 18 defendants.

“The other defendants are pushing to federal court because it expands the jury pool,” said Gillespie.

A judge is allowing the trial to be televised – only if the case is in Georgia.