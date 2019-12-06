Marietta council urged to reject migrant children shelter

MARIETTA, Ga (AP) – A Georgia pastor trying to open a shelter for unaccompanied migrant children in federal custody is getting pushback from people in an Atlanta suburb who call his efforts morally offensive.

Stone Mountain pastor Mitchell Bryant got zoning board approval to use a former residential drug treatment center in Marietta to house up to 50 unaccompanied migrant children.

Six area residents including a Unitarian minister wrote a letter saying separating children from their caregivers should offend the moral sensibility of every citizen of Marietta.

The City Council is set to vote whether to approve the pastor’s request on Dec. 11.