Man’s body found in Tallulah Gorge in Georgia mountains

TALLULAH FALLS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead at the bottom of Tallulah Gorge in the northeast Georgia mountains.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the body of 39-year-old William Lang Pottle of Brookhaven was found in the gorge Friday night.

Agency spokesman Mark McKinnon says he was found about 150 feet from the top of an overlook.

Searchers began looking for him after a report of a missing hiker.

His car was located in the parking lot of the park’s Interpretative Center.