Manhunt ends for suspect accused of shooting 2 deputies

OCHLOCKNEE, Ga. (AP) — A man suspected of shooting two Georgia sheriff’s deputies has been captured after a six day manhunt.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the man had been arrested Sunday.

The post said “Tyler Henderson is in custody! He will now be a resident of the Thomas County Jail and will be held accountable for trying to take the life of three of our Deputies.”

The Thomasville Times-Enterprise reported that Henderson surrendered without incident to a task force Sunday afternoon.

He was at a home in the Ochlocknee-area at the time.

He was then transported to the Thomas County jail.

Henderson’s charges include three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.