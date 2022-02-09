Mandatory sentences make comeback in Georgia anti-crime bill

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate proposal would require some people previously convicted of violent crimes to serve at least five years in prison if caught committing another crime with a gun.
The bill is part of a broader crime crackdown led by Republicans but supported by some Democrats.
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is also supporting a plan to let Attorney General Chris Carr’s office prosecute gang crimes without an invitation from local district attorneys.
The measures are a response to increasing violence in many parts of Georgia. But in some cases, they undercut previous efforts under Gov. Nathan Deal to reduce the number of people in state prisons.