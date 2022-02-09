Mandatory sentences make comeback in Georgia anti-crime bill

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr speaks to Gov. Brian Kemp, second right, during an anti-gang task force meeting on Wednesday, Feb., 9, 2022, in Atlanta, as Marty Kemp, the governor’s wife, looks on. Carr and Kemp are supporting moves to give Carr’s office more power to prosecute gang crimes. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate proposal would require some people previously convicted of violent crimes to serve at least five years in prison if caught committing another crime with a gun.

The bill is part of a broader crime crackdown led by Republicans but supported by some Democrats.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is also supporting a plan to let Attorney General Chris Carr’s office prosecute gang crimes without an invitation from local district attorneys.

The measures are a response to increasing violence in many parts of Georgia. But in some cases, they undercut previous efforts under Gov. Nathan Deal to reduce the number of people in state prisons.