COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man wanted on 44 outstanding warrants, with 36 of them felonies, was arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release from the Columbus Police Department, Demeatrius Jerrell Jackson was arrested on March 22, 2022.

Following Jackson’s arrested, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon released the following statement:

“The law enforcement agencies working together resulted in the arrest of this violent criminal offender. We are appreciative of our partnership with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. Our law enforcement agencies will continue to work together to defeat crime in our city.”

The charges for Jackson are listed below.

Felony Charges:

19 counts of Aggravated Assault

8 counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

2 counts of Hijacking a Motor Vehicle

2 counts of Theft by Receiving

4 counts of Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree

Theft by Taking a Motor Vehicle

Misdemeanor Charges:

2 counts of Possession of a Handgun by Person under 18 years of age

License to carry a weapon

Traffic related charges:

Duty upon Striking

2 counts of Reckless Driving

No State Driver’s License

Fleeing to Attempt to Elude

Jackson is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on March 24, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.

If you have any information about Jackson, contact (706) 653-3400 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call (706) 653-3188.