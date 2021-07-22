Man wanted for questioning in Waynesboro murder

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Waynesboro Police Department is searching for Bobby Jermane Turner for questioning in a homicide.

Turner is wanted for questioning regarding a homicide that occurred on the 600 block of Wallace Street in Waynesboro, Ga. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased woman who had been shot in the head and left forearm.

If you have any information regarding Bobby J. Turner or his location, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8021.

Callers may remain anonymous.