Man wanted for murder reportedly spotted in Georgia

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WSAV/KTVE) – An Arkansas man wanted for the murder of a mother and her son was reportedly seen in Georgia Monday night.

Jory John Worthen, 23, is wanted for two counts of capital murder. On June 25, the bodies of Worthen’s girlfriend, Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son were found in their home.

Alyssa Cannon and 4-year-old Braydon Ponder

Worthen was initially wanted in Arkansas. Authorities then believed he was hiding in Alaska, Canada or somewhere in the western U.S.

According to the El Dorado News-Times, a Facebook post from a Georgia bonding company states that Worthen was reportedly seen in Sylvester at a Shell gas station Monday night.

The post from Gonzalez Bonding Company states that Worthen was last seen with a black male with dreadlocks driving a late-model, red Camaro.

Worthen is believed to have been wearing dark jeans, a black T-shirt and a blue ball cap at the time. The post also states that he was clean shaven and had longer dark-colored hair.

Murder suspect Jory Worthen (Courtesy of Camden Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the location of Worthen is asked to please contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 1-800-336-0102. You can also submit tips confidentially online at their website, usmarshals.gov/tips.

There is currently a $7,000 reward for any information that leads to Worthen’s arrest.