Man sues to stop Georgia city from moving Confederate statue

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A middle Georgia man has filed a lawsuit to stop the city of Macon from moving a Confederate statue away from a downtown intersection.

The Macon-Bibb County Commission agreed last week to move the statue to a park near a cemetery, saying it’s part of a street improvement plan.

Martin Bell sued Monday in Bibb County Superior Court, arguing the move would violate his rights.

Bell wants a judge to stop the move and order Macon-Bibb County to pay him damages.

Lawyer Walker Chandler tells WMAZ-TV that Bell’s suit aims to keep the monuments from being moved from “places of honor” and “stuck out near the cemetery.”