Man sentenced to 30 years in rape of teenage girl in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WSAV) – A Riverdale man pleaded guilty to rape on Thursday about a year after he kidnapped a girl and sexually assaulted her.

Adrian J. Garcia-Zamarroon, 23, was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He entered his plea in Bibb County Superior Court pursuant to a plea agreement that after his release, he must remain on sex offender probation for life. He could also face deportation after his sentence is complete due to his immigration status.

Had the case gone to trial, prosecutor Dorothy Hull would have presented evidence showing:

Garcia-Zamarroon knew the girl, who was 16 years old at the time. On Aug. 24, 2018, Garcia-Zamarroon went to a business in Coweta County where the girl and her family worked, stabbed four people with a knife and abducted the girl.

He drove south on I-75 until the car ran out of gas in Monroe County. He forced the girl into an empty house under construction in Bibb County near the Bibb-Monroe County line. While spending the night there, Garcia-Zamarroon raped the girl and threatened her life.

Authorities found the car on the interstate and later found Garcia-Zamarroon and the girl walking along a road. He was taken into custody on Aug. 25, 2018.

Garcia-Zamarroon still faces charges in Coweta County, where the stabbings and kidnapping took place, and charges filed by the U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

“Mr. Garcia-Zamarroon is going to be locked away for decades to come, unable to harm another girl or woman,” District Attorney David Cooke said. “I’m glad that we were able to get justice for this victim and her family and a sentence that will help them heal, while also sparing them the agony and trauma of a trial.”