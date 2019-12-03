Man sentenced in Macon molestation case

MACON, Ga. (WSAV) – A 40-year-old Macon man was sentenced to prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to molesting a then 15-year-old girl in 2018.

Andres Marcos pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation and one count of another sex-related crime pursuant to a plea agreement. He was sentenced to serve 40 years and must serve the first 25 in prison.

Marcos is not a U.S. citizen and could face deportation upon his release.

Had the case gone to trial, the prosecution would have presented evidence showing Marcos engaged in sex acts with the girl between April 21, 2018 and April 27, 2018. A concerned family member of the teen set up a hidden camera, which recorded the sex acts. The recording was turned over to authorities.

“Mr. Marcos broke a sacred bond as a trusted adult when he exploited this child,” District Attorney David Cooke said. “I’m grateful that we could get this girl justice and the comfort of knowing he’ll be locked away for decades to come.”