Man leaps off bridge in mistaken belief cops are chasing him

ATLANTA (AP) – A driver who mistakenly thought Atlanta police were chasing him crashed his car and jumped 40 feet from a highway bridge to escape.

Police told news outlets they have not found the driver, but they believe he survived.

WSB-TV reports police began chasing a different vehicle just after 1 a.m. Thursday on I-85 when a driver mistakenly thought police were after him and sped off.

He crashed and then darted through traffic on foot.

Police video shows him plunging over a guard rail and running into the woods.

Officers said they found a gun under the bridge and drugs in the man’s car.