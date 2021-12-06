Man in wheelchair struck and killed by car in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality Saturday night.

It happened on the 3700 block of Peach Orchard Road in Augusta.

The Coroner said 59-year-old Gregory Lynn Baker, of the 3700 block of Byrd Road, was crossing Peach Orchard Road in his wheelchair when he was hit by a southbound vehicle.

Baker was thrown into the northbound lanes where he was hit by a Richmond County Sheriff’s patrol car.

Baker died on the scene at 8:30 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Lab.