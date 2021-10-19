Man in coma following traffic stop with Richmond County deputies dies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of 24-year-old Jermaine Jones who was pronounced dead Monday after being in a coma following a traffic stop with Richmond County Deputies.

Coroner Mark Bowen says Jones was pronounced dead at 2:08 pm at Augusta University Medical Center where he has been hospitalized since October 11th.

Jones was tased after fleeing from deputies at a traffic stop where investigators say he illegally had a gun.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who has been called to assist in the case, says that there was an altercation between Jones and deputies.

A release sent out by RCSO says Jones suffered some sort of medical emergency while en route to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center instead.

The Jones family told NewsChannel 6 Jermaine had no brain activity last Thursday. Jones was placed in a medically-induced coma Wednesday October 13th. According to Jermain’s mother, a doctor says his injuries were not consistent with being tased as he suffered “blunt-force trauma to the head.”

An autopsy has been scheduled at the GBI lab.