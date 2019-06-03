Georgia News

Man found dead inside freezer at Georgia Piggly Wiggly store

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 05:48 AM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) - Columbus Police are investigating after a dead body was found at a grocery store.
    
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the body of 51-year-old Larry Alvin Long II was found in a freezer Saturday at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store.
    
Long, a Phenix City, Alabama, resident, worked at the store.
    
WTVM-TV reports surveillance video shows Long going into the freezer alone around 10:13 a.m. and was discovered by a co-worker around 11:20 a.m. Bryan reports he was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at 11:50 a.m.
    
Bryan says the death appears to be from a cardiac arrest and no foul play is suspected.
    
Long's body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

