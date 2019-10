WAYCROSS, Ga. (NBC) – A teenager fired several shots inside of a Georgia Walmart Saturday morning before turning the gun on himself.

Police said 19-year-old John Kinnitt walked into the store and started shooting. Officers arrived on scene within one minute of being dispatched and began searching for the suspect.

Police say once officers arrived, Kinnitt killed himself.

No one inside of the store was injured. The motive of this incident is still under investigation.

